Illinois State Police ask for help finding missing woman

Police with the Troy Police Department announced 38-year-old Lauren Miller, was last seen on...
She was last seen around 12 p.m.(Michelle L. Schneider | troy police department, illinois state police)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TROY, Ill. (KWQC) - A woman is missing out of Illinois and officials with the Illinois State Police are asking for your help in finding her.

Police with the Troy Police Department announced 38-year-old Lauren Miller, was last seen on January 8 at the Dollar Tree in Troy. That is located at 520 Edwardsville Road. She was last seen around 12 p.m.

Officials say she is believed to be in a silver 2015 Toyota Sienna with Illinois license plate R561626.

She is 5′8″ and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say she was last seen wearing a short-sleeved shirt and shorts. She uses a wheelchair for a recently amputated left leg and is insulin-dependent.

Police say she is believed to be off of her medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lipe or Detective Christ at 618-667-6731.

Posted by Troy Police Department on Tuesday, January 12, 2021

