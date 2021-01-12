Illinois State Police Release 2020 Arrests For District One IDAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -llinois State Police, District One officers recorded nearly 10-thousand incidents over the course of 2020. District One Commander, Captain Matthew Hodgdon said troopers in his district,, which includes Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Whiteside Counties, recorded 9,836 incidents during the year. Officers wrote 4,313 citations including more than 25-hundred speeding citations. In addition they made 51 DUI arrests, issued 303 seat belt citations, 210 distracted driving citations and made 142 criminal arrests. In 2020, officers also issued more than 3000 of what are called “Fatal Four” violations. These violations are most associated with fatal traffic crashes and include Speeding, DUI, Failure to Wear a Seat Belt and Distracted Driving.

