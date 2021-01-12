Advertisement

Iowa nears total of 300,000 reported coronavirus cases

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,199 new COVID-19 cases and 83 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Officials have reported a total of 298,065 cases and 4,222 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,399,888 have been tested and 258,746 have recovered in the state.

The health department is reporting the 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate to be 14.1% and the 7-day positivity rate at 10.6%.

Officials also reported 552 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m.Tuesday. Of those patients, 62 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 90 were in the intensive care unit and 30 were on ventilators.

Check out TV6′s “Tracking the Curve” page for a breakdown of cases in our Iowa and Illinois viewing area.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois Region 2 moves to Tier 2 mitigations this week
Illinois Region 2 moves to Tier 2 mitigations this week
Court records show Julian Lira, 32, of Davenport, made an initial appearance Monday, Jan. 11,...
Former Davenport teacher wanted on sex abuse charge arrested Monday
A surveillance camera captured the moment a car shattered the window.
Caught on camera: Car crashes into Moline storefront
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
First lady ‘disappointed and disheartened’ by Trump supporters’ Capitol riot
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’

Latest News

Kerry V. Clark, 60, and Precious N. Sims, 21 are charged with first-degree and possession of a...
Man charged in East Moline fatal stabbing can represent himself, judge rules Tuesday
The first dose of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine was administered to Mark Abdon, fire inspector,...
First Covid-19 vaccine distributed at Rock Island Arsenal
TV6 is teaming up with Davenport P.U.N.C.H. (People Uniting Neighbors and Churches) and Friends...
Blessing Box drive-up and drop-off to be held January 18
Smoke rises over several utility buildings along 6th Avenue at an active fire in DeWitt, Iowa.
Multiple fire departments responded to DeWitt commercial building fire Monday
Wapello Fire and Rescue responded to the house fire Sunday night.
Sleeping homeowner escapes fire thanks to smoke detectors, Wapello firefighters say