Iowa nears total of 300,000 reported coronavirus cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,199 new COVID-19 cases and 83 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Officials have reported a total of 298,065 cases and 4,222 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,399,888 have been tested and 258,746 have recovered in the state.

The health department is reporting the 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate to be 14.1% and the 7-day positivity rate at 10.6%.

Officials also reported 552 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m.Tuesday. Of those patients, 62 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 90 were in the intensive care unit and 30 were on ventilators.

