Meet TV6’s Brittany Kyles

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

PSL likes to profile new co-workers so you can get to know the folks that cover your local news. Brittany Kyles has been on staff since October. She grew up in the Chicago area, attended SIU, and had a previous job in Tennessee before coming to the QCA.

She shares pics of her family, pet dog, and hobbies (painting and tap dancing!). Watch the segment to learn more about the enthusiastic morning show reporter.

