Midday Medical: Covid eyes

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Can work-from-home and remote learning devices be harmful to your vision? Dr. Richard Yemm with Eye Surgeons Associates answers questions about eye strain and whether digital devices can impact development in children.

He also recommends the 20-20-20 rule which is after 20 minutes online, take a break and look at something at least 20 feet away for 20 seconds to relax the eye muscles.

