Midday Medical: Covid eyes

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Can work-from-home and remote learning devices be harmful to your vision? Dr. Richard Yemm with Eye Surgeons Associates answers questions about eye strain and whether digital devices can impact development in children.

He also recommends the 20-20-20 rule which is after 20 minutes online, take a break and look at something at least 20 feet away for 20 seconds to relax the eye muscles.

Illinois Region 2 moves to Tier 2 mitigations this week
Bettendorf fitness instructors offer advice on how to stick with New Year's resolutions
