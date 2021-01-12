Advertisement

Mild temperatures return Wednesday

Melting continues with rain and snow possible Thursday
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

More sun on Tuesday meant more melting. That will mean fog overnight and the chance for slick roads and sidewalks in the morning as a result of freezing

fog and re-freeze of puddles from the meltwater! Melting will continue Wednesday and Thursday with highs at or above 40 both days. A front moving through

on Thursday will produce a Wintery mix followed by colder temps and snow showers on Friday. Both days will be rather windy. For the weekend our highs get

back to the 20s.

TONIGHT: CLEAR TO PARTLY CLOUDY. FOG DEVELOPS. SLICK AM ROADS. LOW: 28°. WIND: SW 5-10

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY & MILDER. HIGH: 41°. WIND: SW 5-10

THURSDAY: CLOUDY AND WINDY. RAIN AND SNOW LIKELY. HIGH: 40°

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Illinois Region 2 moves to Tier 2 mitigations this week
Illinois Region 2 moves to Tier 2 mitigations this week
Court records show Julian Lira, 32, of Davenport, made an initial appearance Monday, Jan. 11,...
Former Davenport teacher wanted on sex abuse charge arrested Monday
A surveillance camera captured the moment a car shattered the window.
Caught on camera: Car crashes into Moline storefront
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
First lady ‘disappointed and disheartened’ by Trump supporters’ Capitol riot
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Some fog overnight with more melting and mild temps Wednesday
First Alert Forecast - Some fog overnight with more melting and mild temps Wednesday
Snowy end to the work week?
Much colder by the weekend
Some sun returns Tuesday
Much colder by the weekend
Sunny and warmer today