Mild temperatures return Wednesday

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

More sun on Tuesday meant more melting. That will mean fog overnight and the chance for slick roads and sidewalks in the morning as a result of freezing

fog and re-freeze of puddles from the meltwater! Melting will continue Wednesday and Thursday with highs at or above 40 both days. A front moving through

on Thursday will produce a Wintery mix followed by colder temps and snow showers on Friday. Both days will be rather windy. For the weekend our highs get

back to the 20s.

TONIGHT: CLEAR TO PARTLY CLOUDY. FOG DEVELOPS. SLICK AM ROADS. LOW: 28°. WIND: SW 5-10

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY & MILDER. HIGH: 41°. WIND: SW 5-10

THURSDAY: CLOUDY AND WINDY. RAIN AND SNOW LIKELY. HIGH: 40°

