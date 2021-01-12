Advertisement

Niabi Zoo: “Bring Rhinos” Campaign

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) -

Niabi Zoo’s Joel Vanderbush, Curator of Conservation & Education, joins PSL to talk about the fundraising campaign to bring a new animal species to the Quad Cities. This will be the first time that this or any rhinoceros species will have been kept at Niabi, and the zoo is beyond excited about the idea of sharing these magnificent animals with our community.

Here’s the dedicated web page for the “Bring Rhinos” effort at Niabi Zoo.

The zoo hopes to have the two southern white rhinos in the Quad Cities by early summer of 2021. The rhinos’ new home will be in the existing Bactrian camel area. Jackson says the camels will be moved to a new area of the zoo.

The zoo hopes to raise $100,000 for the campaign. Those who’d like to donate or know more about the rhinos can visit the Niabi Zoo website.

Hey Everyone! We are holding an online auction to raise money for The Niabi Zoo Foundation starting on Mon February...

Posted by Niabi Zoo on Thursday, January 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois Region 2 moves to Tier 2 mitigations this week
Illinois Region 2 moves to Tier 2 mitigations this week
Court records show Julian Lira, 32, of Davenport, made an initial appearance Monday, Jan. 11,...
Former Davenport teacher wanted on sex abuse charge arrested Monday
A surveillance camera captured the moment a car shattered the window.
Caught on camera: Car crashes into Moline storefront
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
First lady ‘disappointed and disheartened’ by Trump supporters’ Capitol riot
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’

Latest News

Kerry V. Clark, 60, and Precious N. Sims, 21 are charged with first-degree and possession of a...
Man charged in East Moline fatal stabbing can represent himself, judge rules Tuesday
The first dose of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine was administered to Mark Abdon, fire inspector,...
First Covid-19 vaccine distributed at Rock Island Arsenal
TV6 is teaming up with Davenport P.U.N.C.H. (People Uniting Neighbors and Churches) and Friends...
Blessing Box drive-up and drop-off to be held January 18
Smoke rises over several utility buildings along 6th Avenue at an active fire in DeWitt, Iowa.
Multiple fire departments responded to DeWitt commercial building fire Monday
Wapello Fire and Rescue responded to the house fire Sunday night.
Sleeping homeowner escapes fire thanks to smoke detectors, Wapello firefighters say