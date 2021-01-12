Niabi Zoo: “Bring Rhinos” Campaign

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) -

Niabi Zoo’s Joel Vanderbush, Curator of Conservation & Education, joins PSL to talk about the fundraising campaign to bring a new animal species to the Quad Cities. This will be the first time that this or any rhinoceros species will have been kept at Niabi, and the zoo is beyond excited about the idea of sharing these magnificent animals with our community.

The zoo hopes to have the two southern white rhinos in the Quad Cities by early summer of 2021. The rhinos’ new home will be in the existing Bactrian camel area. Jackson says the camels will be moved to a new area of the zoo.

The zoo hopes to raise $100,000 for the campaign. Those who’d like to donate or know more about the rhinos can visit the Niabi Zoo website.

Hey Everyone! We are holding an online auction to raise money for The Niabi Zoo Foundation starting on Mon February... Posted by Niabi Zoo on Thursday, January 7, 2021

