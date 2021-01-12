Advertisement

Rock Island County announces new cases; 35+ in the hospital due to virus

Health officials in Rock Island County on Tuesday announced 40 new cases of COVID-19.
Health officials in Rock Island County on Tuesday announced 40 new cases of COVID-19.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Health officials in Rock Island County on Tuesday announced 40 new cases of COVID-19. There has now been 11,424 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The death toll remains at 279.

There are currently 38 patients in the hospital in the county due to the virus.

The new cases:

· 1 woman in her 80s

· 2 women in their 70s

· 2 women in their 60s

· 2 women in their 50s

· 3 women in their 40s

· 1 woman in her 30s

· 7 women in their 20s

· 2 women in their teens

· 1 man in his 80s

· 3 men in their 60s

· 4 men in their 50s

· 1 man in his 40s

· 8 men in their 20s

· 1 man in his teens

· 2 boys younger than 13

We all must continue to do our part to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by:

· Staying home as much as possible and especially when you are sick

· Wearing a face covering when you must go out

· Watching your distance. Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Washing your hands frequently

· Taking the vaccine when it is offered to you

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois Region 2 moves to Tier 2 mitigations this week
Illinois Region 2 moves to Tier 2 mitigations this week
Court records show Julian Lira, 32, of Davenport, made an initial appearance Monday, Jan. 11,...
Former Davenport teacher wanted on sex abuse charge arrested Monday
A surveillance camera captured the moment a car shattered the window.
Caught on camera: Car crashes into Moline storefront
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
First lady ‘disappointed and disheartened’ by Trump supporters’ Capitol riot
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’

Latest News

In this Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 file photo, people walk with their luggage through a deserted...
US to require all arriving passengers to get COVID-19 test
The first dose of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine was administered to Mark Abdon, fire inspector,...
First Covid-19 vaccine distributed at Rock Island Arsenal
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
US shifts to speed vaccinations; won’t hold back 2nd doses
Dr. Stephanie Sloan said Computer Vision Syndrome can cause blurred vision, headaches, and dry...
Midday Medical: Covid eyes