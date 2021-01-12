Rock Island County announces new cases; 35+ in the hospital due to virus

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Health officials in Rock Island County on Tuesday announced 40 new cases of COVID-19. There has now been 11,424 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The death toll remains at 279.

There are currently 38 patients in the hospital in the county due to the virus.

The new cases:

· 1 woman in her 80s

· 2 women in their 70s

· 2 women in their 60s

· 2 women in their 50s

· 3 women in their 40s

· 1 woman in her 30s

· 7 women in their 20s

· 2 women in their teens

· 1 man in his 80s

· 3 men in their 60s

· 4 men in their 50s

· 1 man in his 40s

· 8 men in their 20s

· 1 man in his teens

· 2 boys younger than 13

We all must continue to do our part to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by:

· Staying home as much as possible and especially when you are sick

· Wearing a face covering when you must go out

· Watching your distance. Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Washing your hands frequently

· Taking the vaccine when it is offered to you

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.