Rock Island group hosts financial literacy classes to kick off 2021

Monday’s class is the first of three weekly classes
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Financial literacy director James Jones said Monday was the perfect date to begin teaching financial literacy classes for 2021.

“Today is full of ones, 1-11-21, full of beginnings, so this is a fresh start to make sure we start this year off right,” he said.

The first class is one of three that aims to help people create a budget, build savings, and more over the next four weeks. The idea for the class came after the lessons 2020 taught.

“I think what 2020 has taught us is just that we need to prepare ourselves for the unknown sometimes and the best way to do that is it starts at home,” he said.

Students of the class came for various reasons.

“I’m here because I want to learn how to be more financially independent,” one man said.

“(I want to) leave my daughter and grandson something for when I’m called home,” one woman said.

The class is taught in-person and online to accommodate for COVID protocols.

“If you do have concerns about COVID which is warranted, we do have workshops available where you can use your cellphone, you can use your laptop, we’ll provide the links for you.”

Jones said the classes are free for Illinois residents, to enroll, email info@growthcorp.org. The attached video does state that the email to be info@growthcorp.com, however, the correct email is in fact info@growthcorp.org.

