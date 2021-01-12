Advertisement

Some sun returns Tuesday

More melting this week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 3:19 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- More sunshine is on the way today and for part of Wednesday as well. This will result in temps being a few degrees warmer than yesterday when we hit the mid 30s. Clouds will slowly begin to creep back late today and Wednesday morning, but all the rain/snow chances hold off until Thursday. While there is a small chance for a wintry mix on Thursday, the bigger story will be the strong NW winds that bring in cooler air for the rest of the week. This will lead to snow showers on Friday and possible snow squalls as winds could help reduce visibility even more within a snow shower. Accumulations do appear minimal at this time, but it’s still too early to say that with much confidence. Temps will be cooler the weekend as we will be back with partly sunny skies and highs in the 20s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 38º Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 27°. Wind: SW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 40º.

Mild temperatures return Wednesday
