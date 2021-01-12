Time Capsule of Hope Dance

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Dance students with Sudlow Junior High School and the Creative Arts Academy (CAA) of the Quad Cities recently did an interpretive dance to the May 2020 song, made into an inspiring video for the Time Capsule of Hope project.

Joining PSL to discuss the video backstory and to premiere it on the show is Kimberly Woods, K-12 Talented and Gifted Facilitator, Sudlow Junior High School and the CAA. along with Bridget Jessen, Dance Specialist at CAA, who edited the video.

The dances in the video express their hopes for a better future for the Quad- Cities. The initial campaign was the Time Capsule of Hope. This is something the Davenport Community School District and the city of Davenport partnered together, and because of 2020 and everything that ultimately has happened, they collaborated to come together with this initiative to bring hope back to the community. It was after the introduction of that initiative that the idea of having the dance students be a part of it.

There are eight student dancers in the video — in order of appearance: Ashley Laake, Kayla Brenauer, Melina Reinhardt, Elena Yassin, Hailey Korver, Keith Wright, Benny Jacobsmeier, and Emma Gullickson. The students danced in different locations – some at home, some at Sudlow’s dance studio, and some outdoors. The dance is performed to a truly fitting song for our tense, troubled times: “Together”, by the contemporary Christian act For King & Country.

PSL is SO HONORED that the video was premiered on this show on (original broadcast date) on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021!!

For more information, visit http://creativeartsacademyqc.weebly.com/. The CAA dance video can be viewed at the website of the Davenport Community School District, http://www.davenportschools.org.

