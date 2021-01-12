Advertisement

TRACKING THE VACCINE: Illinois officials release COVID-19 data

COVID Vaccine Graphic
COVID Vaccine Graphic(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting COVID-19 vaccination data on its website that will be updated daily.

IDPH said in a medial release, the vaccine distribution figures are reported in real-time, while vaccine administration figures are reported with as much as a 72-hour lag.

Data on the IDPH website include the number of doses administered, the vaccination rate per population, and what percent of the population is fully vaccinated. The data also is broken down by county.

As of Monday night, 638,150 doses were delivered to providers throughout the state, and about 231,475 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

That brings the total number of doses to 869,625. IDPH also reported a total of 353,791 vaccines administered, including 41,075 for long-term care facilities.  The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 24,200 doses.

A breakdown of local counties in the TV6 viewing area include:

CountyAdministered VaccinesPersons Fully VaccinatedPopulationPercent of Population Fully vaccinated
Jo Daviess4138521,3660.40%
Carroll3733814,3120.27%
Whiteside1,96138355,6260.69%
Rock Island2,504445143,4770.31%
Henry1,52914749,0900.30%
Mercer5278015,6010.51%
Henderson86126,7090.18%
Warren4859717,0320.57%
McDonough7541129,9550.04%
Knox2,08556950,1121.14%
Stark165165,4270.29%
Bureau1,26421232,9930.64%

“Throughout the pandemic, we have used data to guide our decisions and actions, and we will continue to do so for vaccine administration,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a media release.  “Illinois is a very diverse state, geographically and in the make-up of its population.  It is important to track where we are seeing both high and low vaccination rates.  These data will help us understand what actions we can take to end this pandemic as quickly as possible.”

The website includes information on the COVID-19 Community Vulnerability Index, also broken down by county.  The CCVI looks at indicators such as socioeconomic status, household composition, type of housing and transportation, epidemiological facts, and access to health care.

On Monday, Iowa health officials said they also would report the latest vaccine data on its website every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

