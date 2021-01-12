Weather for the week: Sun, melting and a bit more snow

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tuesday morning there is a slight chance that there could be a bit of fog, especially in sheltered areas due to a breeze overnight keeping thing rather mixed, but it shouldn’t be that thick if it develops at all! Although there could be a few clouds mixing with the sun Tuesday afternoon

Tuesday (em)

it should be enough to get highs back tot the mid to upper 30s. The melting that this promotes will put enough moisture back into the air that fog will be a better possibility Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Then, with partly sunny skies Wednesday and southwest winds ahead of an approaching system on Thursday highs should top off around 40. The system that arrives Thursday could produce a rain/snow mix across parts of the QCA as it passes over.

Thursday (em)

Friday an area of low pressure top our north will force northwest winds to drive in colder air and snow showers during the day. Some of this snow could accumulate but it’s far too early to determine how much could stick.

Friday (em)

After this, the cold flow of air will likely limit highs to the 20s for the weekend as we dry out through early next week.

