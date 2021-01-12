Whiteside County continues vaccinations for Phase 1a, prepare for next phase

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials with the Whiteside County Health Department are continuing vaccinations for those in Phase 1a while they continue to prepare for the next phase.

The health department is currently vaccinating local healthcare personnel, volunteers and emergency response staff who have been prioritized for Phase 1a by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Health official say they are also providing information for Phase 1b including how those individuals and businesses can register to receive more information.

Phase 1a Phase 1a includes: Clinicians, such as Nurses, Physicians, Respiratory Technicians, Dentists and Hygienists, Pharmacists, Plasma and Blood Donation Staff, Morticians, Public Health and School Nurses, Home Health, Optometrists, COVID-19 Testing Staff, Dialysis, EMS (including Fire and Law Enforcement who perform EMS like duties) and Physical/ Occupational/ Speech Therapists. IDPH’s detailed list for Phase 1a can be found at this link.



Health officials say they have been working hard to identify those who fall into Phase 1a but officials say there may be some they have not reached.

If you believe you are part of Phase 1a officials ask that you fill out the survey found at this link or call them at 815-626-2230.

Long term care facilities are also part of Phase 1a and those facilities are enrolled in the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care Program, a federal program. Officials say this is a direct partnership between the facility, pharmacies and the government to ensure staff and residents who are interested receive the vaccine.

Phase 1b Phase 1b includes: Individuals aged 65+, First Responders, School Employees, Food and Agriculture, Manufacturing, Corrections, US Postal Workers, Public Transit, Grocery Store Workers, and Shelters and Adult Daycares. IDPH’s detailed list for Phase 1b can be found at this link.

Registration for Information for Individuals and Businesses ● Businesses who are interested in registering to receive information directly should complete the following survey at this link. ● Individuals who are interested in registering to receive information directly should complete the following survey at this link.



