Wintry weather by the end of this week

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A strong cold front will arrive around midday Thursday bringing back reality to the QCA. A wintry mix will stay mainly north of the QC on Thursday, but the whole area will see scattered snow showers on Friday. While snowfall amounts don’t appear to be too impressive strong NW winds will create low visibility at times and even lead to minor drifting. This may lead to a low end First Alert Day for a hazardous commute on Friday AM/PM.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.