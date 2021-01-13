Burlington Bees announce team is joining Prospect League

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Burlington Bees announced on Wednesday they are joining the Prospect League.

This comes after they were released from Minor League Baseball.

The Prospect League is a top collegiate wood bat baseball league with teams spanning across the Midwest and into Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

“Southeast Iowa and Western Illinois fans can rest easy knowing that the long-held summer tradition of Burlington Bees baseball will once again play at Community Field,” officials said in a release. “Collegiate wood bat leagues feature talented players from colleges all across the United States looking to continue to develop their skills, to gain experience and provide opportunities for scouts to see them in a competitive setting.”

Officials say the team is grateful to the community for the support over the years.

“We are ecstatic to make this announcement for our fans and community who have really stepped up to the plate for us during these trying times,” Burlington Bees General Manager Kim Parker said. “Baseball and community events are what we do best and this new partnership will allow us to continue to do both. Our staff strives to make the ballpark a place where fun is had and memories are made. We are overjoyed to continue that family tradition here at Community Field.”

“The Greater Burlington Partnership is beyond excited that the long standing history of Bees baseball will continue in Greater Burlington,” Executive Director of Greater Burlington Convention & Visitors Bureau Chelsea Lerud said. “Community Field will remain a destination for regional sports fans and families to experience summer fun and high quality baseball. We look forward to promoting the new league while building it into a strong economic driver for the community.”

“The City of Burlington is thrilled to learn that the Burlington Bees will once again grace Community Field,” Mayor of Burlington Jon D. Billups said. “The Bees have been part of the traditions of our community for decades as generations have learned to love “The Game” in Burlington at Community Field. There is nothing better than to catch a Bees game on a sunny day; chatter in the stands, the crack of a bat, umps calling strikes, and the taste of a good ol’ hotdog. Traditions remain as the Bees now, still remain. We appreciate the hard work and effort the Bees organization has put in to ensure Bees Baseball continues.”

“The Burlington Bees, along with the Clinton LumberKings, will join 14 other teams in the well-established college wood bat league. “We are truly happy to be welcomed into the Prospect League,” stated Parker. “It has a great reputation for quality baseball and we are looking forward to showing our community what it has to offer.”

“Ensuring the continuation of baseball in the community of Burlington has always been an important priority for Major League Baseball. We thank all of the Bees executives and elected leaders in Iowa for their assistance in reaching this important goal together,” said Morgan Sword, MLB’s Executive Vice President, Baseball Operations.

The Bees are looking ahead to the upcoming 2021 season and will release more details including the game schedule in the near future”

