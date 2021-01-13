Advertisement

Clinton Lumberkings join new league

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -

After recently being cut by MLB, the Clinton Lumberkings are back on their feet with the announcement the team will join the Prospect League. According to a news release, it’s a 16-team Collegiate Wood Bat league with teams spread across the Midwest from eastern Missouri to western Pennsylvania.

The announcement comes after a final decision by Major League Baseball to not offer the LumberKings a Professional Development League license. The LumberKings had been the only remaining Charter Member left in the Midwest League starting play in 1956.

“We congratulate the LumberKings on their new home in the Prospect League and look forward to continued baseball in the community of Clinton this summer,” said Morgan Sword, MLB’s Executive Vice President for Baseball Operations. “We look forward to working closely with Clinton’s leadership to ensure a successful transition.”

More details on the 2021 LumberKings season will be announced in the near future.

