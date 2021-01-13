Advertisement

Wintry weather to close the week

Thursday morning commute could be slick in spots with windy snow showers Friday
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

Overnight our skies will remain mostly cloudy with some patchy fog possible. A front moving through on Thursday will produce a Wintery mix that could

consist of some freezing rain or rain for the morning commute, then rain in the afternoon mixing with some sleet and snow before changing to all snow

through the evening and into the night. Friday will bring windy conditions and occasional snow showers. High Thursday will be in the upper 30s with highs

near 30 on Friday. For the weekend there could be lingering flurries early Saturday and more flurries on Sunday with highs in the upper 20s to around 30.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. PATCHY FOG (NORTH). LOW: 28°. WIND: S 5-10

THURSDAY: WINTRY MIX. A.M. RAIN/FRZNG. RAIN (NORTH). RAIN TO SNOW (P.M.) 1″-3″+. HIGH: 38°. WIND: S/SW 5-15/25

FRIDAY: CLOUDY AND WINDY. SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY. HIGH: 40°

Snow showers on Friday
Rain quickly changes over to snow this afternoon
