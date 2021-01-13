Advertisement

Crews respond to fire at Wapello pole barn fueled by wood, chemicals

Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at a pole barn in Wapello on Tuesday.
Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at a pole barn in Wapello on Tuesday.(Wapello Fire and Rescue)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 12:50 PM CST
WAPELLO, Iowa (KWQC) - Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at a pole barn on Tuesday in rural Wapello, which was fueled by wood and chemicals.

At approximately 1:35 p.m., Wapello Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the fire at the 13100 block of 40th Street. They asked Morning Sun and Oakville Fire departments for assistance.

Firefighters say they could see the heavy smoke from over five miles away. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found the pole barn engulfed in flames.

The pole barn was located over 400 feet away from the nearest road. Crews had to drag hoses up a hill to fight the fire, which was fueled by a large amount of wood and chemicals stored inside the building. According to Wapello Fire and Rescue, the building had been utilized as a workshop.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire and remained on scene until 5:16 p.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters say the pole barn is now considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

