WAPELLO, Iowa (KWQC) - Wapello Fire and Rescue says one of its former fire chiefs has retired.

John Guyer stopped by the station to pick up his helmet, ID tags and coat panel for his collection.

Wapello Fire and Rescue says Guyer served the department at two different time periods, adding up to 30 years of service. He served in a number of different roles.

Tonight at our business meeting, we were honored to have a recent retiree from the department, John Guyer, who stopped... Posted by Wapello Fire and Rescue on Tuesday, January 12, 2021

