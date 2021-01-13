Health officials announce new cases, 2 deaths due to COVID-19 in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Rock Island County have announced 41 new cases of COVID-19 along with two new deaths.

The two new deaths, a man in his 80′s who died at home and a man in his 70′s who was in the hospital, bring the county total to 281.

“We send our sincere condolences to the loved ones of these men,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.

The 41 new cases brings the county total to 11,465 confirmed cases.

Additionally, there are 34 patients in the hospital with COVID-19.

The new cases are:

· 1 man in his 80s

· 1 man in his 70s

· 5 men in their 60s

· 5 men in their 50s

· 3 men in their 40s

· 8 men in their 30s

· 1 man in his teens

· 1 boy in his teens

· 1 boy younger than 13

· 1 woman in her 80s

· 4 women in their 60s

· 2 women in their 50s

· 3 women in their 40s

· 1 woman in her 30s

· 1 woman in her 20s

· 1 woman in her teens

· 1 girl in her teens

· 1 girl infant 1 or younger

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Take the vaccine when it becomes available to you

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.