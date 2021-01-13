Advertisement

Health officials announce new cases, 2 deaths due to COVID-19 in Rock Island County

Health officials in Rock Island County have announced 41 new cases of COVID-19 along with two...
Health officials in Rock Island County have announced 41 new cases of COVID-19 along with two new deaths.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Rock Island County have announced 41 new cases of COVID-19 along with two new deaths.

The two new deaths, a man in his 80′s who died at home and a man in his 70′s who was in the hospital, bring the county total to 281.

“We send our sincere condolences to the loved ones of these men,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.

The 41 new cases brings the county total to 11,465 confirmed cases.

Additionally, there are 34 patients in the hospital with COVID-19.

The new cases are:

· 1 man in his 80s

· 1 man in his 70s

· 5 men in their 60s

· 5 men in their 50s

· 3 men in their 40s

· 8 men in their 30s

· 1 man in his teens

· 1 boy in his teens

· 1 boy younger than 13

· 1 woman in her 80s

· 4 women in their 60s

· 2 women in their 50s

· 3 women in their 40s

· 1 woman in her 30s

· 1 woman in her 20s

· 1 woman in her teens

· 1 girl in her teens

· 1 girl infant 1 or younger

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Take the vaccine when it becomes available to you

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police with the Troy Police Department announced 38-year-old Lauren Miller, was last seen on...
Troy Police: Missing Illinois woman found dead
Bill would mandate body cameras, eliminate cash bail, remove qualified immunity.
Illinois House approves Criminal Justice Reform bill, awaits Pritzker signature
Bettendorf Doctors share their experience after receiving 2nd COVID Vaccine shot
Bettendorf Doctors share their experience after receiving 2nd COVID Vaccine shot
The Bettendorf Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning at Riverview...
4 people transported to hospital after Bettendorf house fire
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge

Latest News

The entertainer is gifting 10,000 pairs of the comfy shoes to employees at 70 hospitals across...
Post Malone donates 10,000 Crocs to frontline workers
Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine...
Pope Francis gets first dose of COVID vaccine
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Vaccines and masks: Biden plan aims to break pandemic cycle
Passers-by walk past a business storefront with store closing and sale signs, Wednesday, Sept....
US unemployment claims jump to 965,000 as virus takes toll
In this April 7, 2020, file photo, workers in protective suits walk past the Hankou railway...
WHO team arrives in Wuhan to investigate coronavirus pandemic origins