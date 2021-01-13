Advertisement

Illinois officials begin reporting COVID-19 vaccination data

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 5,862 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Wednesday, including 97 additional deaths.

IDPH has reported a total of 1,046,030 cases in the state since the pandemic began, including 17,840 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 76,107 tests for a total 14,339,584.

As of Tuesday night, 3,642 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IPDH says 749 patients were in the ICU and 386 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 6–12, 2021 is 7.3%. Health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 6–12, 2021 is 8.3%.

As of Tuesday night, 703,525 doses of vaccine were delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

In addition, IDPH says approximately 268,525 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 972,050. IDPH is reporting a total of 384,658 vaccines administered, including 48,811 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is approximately 25,400 doses.

