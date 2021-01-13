Advertisement

Illinois House approves Criminal Justice Reform bill, awaits Pritzker signature

Bill would mandate body cameras, eliminate cash bail.
Bill would mandate body cameras, eliminate cash bail, remove qualified immunity.
Bill would mandate body cameras, eliminate cash bail, remove qualified immunity.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:47 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Wednesday the Senate and now the House has passed House Bill 3653, the Criminal Justice Reform bill that has been met with resistance by local law enforcement officials.

First, on Wednesday morning, during an overnight session, the Illinois Senate voted to approve. The bill, as passed in the Senate, would eliminate cash bail, eliminate chokeholds as a viable method of restraint for law enforcement, and require all officers to have body cameras at all times.

The bill now heads to Gov. Pritzker’s desk, where it awaits a signature. State Representative Joe Sosnowski (R-Rockford) issued a statement following final passage of House Bill 3653 in the Illinois House of Representatives. Rep. Sosnowski serves the 69th District which includes portions of Winnebago and Boone Counties.

“I voted on behalf of our men and women in law enforcement against this dangerous legislation that will unfortunately make our communities less safe. This bill threatens cuts in funding for public safety budgets; allows officers to be punished or fired based on anonymous and unsubstantiated or unverifiable complaints; lets politicians dictate police training; allows dangerous offenders to more easily go back on the streets prior to trial; and plays election politics by taking funds from communities with prisons. This legislation was rushed through without input from law enforcement at literally the 11th hour with short debate.  More rushed legislation from the Springfield Majority.  We need to have serious discussion about police reform with the men and women who actually deal with dangerous criminals on a day-to-day basis. If the Springfield leadership was interested in an open and transparent process, together we could have come up with better solutions. I am deeply concerned about public safety and the ability of our law enforcement agencies to do their jobs in the wake of this bill’s passage,” Rep. Sosnowski said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police with the Troy Police Department announced 38-year-old Lauren Miller, was last seen on...
Troy Police: Missing Illinois woman found dead
Bettendorf Doctors share their experience after receiving 2nd COVID Vaccine shot
Bettendorf Doctors share their experience after receiving 2nd COVID Vaccine shot
The Bettendorf Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning at Riverview...
4 people transported to hospital after Bettendorf house fire
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge

Latest News

Muscatine Fire Dept. urges caution when using portable heating devices this winter
Illinois coronavirus
Illinois reports 6,600+ new coronavirus cases, more vaccine doses
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa surpasses 300,000 coronavirus cases
The Bettendorf Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning at Riverview...
4 people transported to hospital after Bettendorf house fire
Novel Coronavirus
Officials report total of 45 COVID-19 related deaths in Henry County, Ill.