QC Community Foundation awards $200K to school districts, Humility Homes and Services

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 8:19 AM CST
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) -The Quad Cities Community Foundation is awarding $200,000 in grants to help support transformational work in the region.

According to a news release, East Moline and United Township school districts will receive $100,000 to aid an initiative that ensures students have access to Wi-Fi. Families of 100 students in the school districts will gain access to quality Internet in their homes.

“We’re going to light up neighborhoods with WIFI,” East Moline School District Superintendent Kristin Humphries said. “Through this first step, we are hoping to show the community, local business leaders, and other potential funders that technology upgrades like this have a transformative impact on lives now—and far down the road.”

Humility Homes and Services is also receiving $100,000 to help provide stable housing and support for those in need.

“Investments in housing reduce arrests and emergency treatment needs,” Humility’s Executive Director Ashley Velez said. “Finding equitable housing solutions is better for the individuals and our community both in the short-term—and the long-term. The partnerships we’ve been able to foster with donors, and city and county government, are critical to removing the barriers to permanent housing.”

In November, the foundation also awarded $50,000 to the United Way for the Quad Cities’ United for Equity Fund. More than $1 million has been granted through this program.

