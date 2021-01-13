Advertisement

Rodney Carrington to perform at Rhythm City Casino

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Comedian Rodney Carrington is coming to the Rhythm City Casino in March.

Officials with the casino announced he will be performing on March 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will be sold in sets of two or four for the socially-distanced show. Officials say there will be about 400 seats available.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. and will be $55 for early entry and guaranteed seating within the first 5 row and $45 for general admission with seating done by a first come first serve basis.

