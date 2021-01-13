Advertisement

Royal Caribbean cancels cruises through April

Royal Caribbean ships won't be cruising anytime soon.
Royal Caribbean ships won't be cruising anytime soon.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 12:28 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Royal Caribbean Group has suspended all sailings through the end of April.

The cruise line made the announcement on its website last week.

Royal Caribbean said the cancellations are necessary to continue to focus on a safe return to cruising.

Carnival and Princess cruises have already announced cancellations through the spring.

The cruise industry has been at a standstill since the pandemic forced it to stop sailings in March.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police with the Troy Police Department announced 38-year-old Lauren Miller, was last seen on...
Troy Police: Missing Illinois woman found dead
Bill would mandate body cameras, eliminate cash bail, remove qualified immunity.
Illinois House approves Criminal Justice Reform bill, awaits Pritzker signature
Bettendorf Doctors share their experience after receiving 2nd COVID Vaccine shot
Bettendorf Doctors share their experience after receiving 2nd COVID Vaccine shot
The Bettendorf Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning at Riverview...
4 people transported to hospital after Bettendorf house fire
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge

Latest News

Financial help still available for some Illinois residents struggling to pay heating bills
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019 file photo, people walk by the logo of Toyota at a show room in...
Toyota to pay $180M for failing to report emissions defects
Muscatine Fire Dept. urges caution when using portable heating devices this winter
Fast food chain Taco Bell has announced it will bring back potatoes to its menu after removing...
Fans rejoice as Taco Bell says its bringing back potatoes to its menu
Members of New York's Democratic Congressional delegation, including Tom Suozzi, left, Adriano...
NY congressman tests positive for virus, latest since Capitol breach