Tracking the vaccine: Iowa, Illinois release latest vaccine data Wednesday

(KWQC) - More than 91,000 people in Iowa have started the COVID-19 two-shot vaccine series, and more than 9,000 have completed it, according to data released Wednesday by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The data, released every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, also showed 109,868 doses had been administered throughout the case. Of those, 103,974 doses have been administered to Iowa residents.

IDPH reported 91,690 people had started the vaccine series; 9,089 have completed it.

A breakdown of local counties in the TV6 viewing area includes:

County Total Doses Administered by Recipient County of Residence Total Doses Administered by County of Vaccine Provider Vaccine Series Completed by Recipient County of Residence Vaccine Series Completion by County of Vaccine Provider Scott 4,064 5,136 543 682 Clinton 1,220 941 54 N/A Muscatine 937 631 20 N/A Des Moines 1,395 1,855 259 384 Lee 957 888 42 N/A Henry 792 557 30 N/A Jackson 504 392 45 N/A Cedar 962 457 42 N/A Louisa 218 90 9 N/A

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported that 703,525 doses of the vaccine were delivered to providers across the state as of Tuesday night.

Approximately 268,525 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number of doses to 972,050 statewide, IDPH reported.

IDPH reported Wednesday a total of 384,658 vaccines administered, including 48,811 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is approximately 25,400 doses.

IDPH began posting the data to its website on Tuesday.

A breakdown of local counties in the TV6 viewing area includes:

County Administered Vaccines Persons Fully Vaccinated Population Percent of Population Fully Vaccinated Jo Daviess 510 89 21,366 0.42% Carroll 381 38 14,312 0.27% Whiteside 2,112 384 55,626 0.69% Rock Island 2,620 490 143,477 0.34% Henry 1,571 160 49,090 0.33% Mercer 558 87 15,601 0.56% Henderson 92 12 6,709 0.18% Warren 541 99 17,032 0.58% McDonough 838 12 29,955 0.04% Knox 2,119 576 50,112 1.15% Stark 167 16 5,427 0.29% Bureau 1,304 214 32,993 0.65%

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.