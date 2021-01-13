Tracking the vaccine: Iowa, Illinois release latest vaccine data Wednesday
(KWQC) - More than 91,000 people in Iowa have started the COVID-19 two-shot vaccine series, and more than 9,000 have completed it, according to data released Wednesday by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The data, released every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, also showed 109,868 doses had been administered throughout the case. Of those, 103,974 doses have been administered to Iowa residents.
IDPH reported 91,690 people had started the vaccine series; 9,089 have completed it.
A breakdown of local counties in the TV6 viewing area includes:
|County
|Total Doses Administered by Recipient County of Residence
|Total Doses Administered by County of Vaccine Provider
|Vaccine Series Completed by Recipient County of Residence
|Vaccine Series Completion by County of Vaccine Provider
|Scott
|4,064
|5,136
|543
|682
|Clinton
|1,220
|941
|54
|N/A
|Muscatine
|937
|631
|20
|N/A
|Des Moines
|1,395
|1,855
|259
|384
|Lee
|957
|888
|42
|N/A
|Henry
|792
|557
|30
|N/A
|Jackson
|504
|392
|45
|N/A
|Cedar
|962
|457
|42
|N/A
|Louisa
|218
|90
|9
|N/A
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported that 703,525 doses of the vaccine were delivered to providers across the state as of Tuesday night.
Approximately 268,525 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number of doses to 972,050 statewide, IDPH reported.
IDPH reported Wednesday a total of 384,658 vaccines administered, including 48,811 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is approximately 25,400 doses.
IDPH began posting the data to its website on Tuesday.
A breakdown of local counties in the TV6 viewing area includes:
|County
|Administered Vaccines
|Persons Fully Vaccinated
|Population
|Percent of Population Fully Vaccinated
|Jo Daviess
|510
|89
|21,366
|0.42%
|Carroll
|381
|38
|14,312
|0.27%
|Whiteside
|2,112
|384
|55,626
|0.69%
|Rock Island
|2,620
|490
|143,477
|0.34%
|Henry
|1,571
|160
|49,090
|0.33%
|Mercer
|558
|87
|15,601
|0.56%
|Henderson
|92
|12
|6,709
|0.18%
|Warren
|541
|99
|17,032
|0.58%
|McDonough
|838
|12
|29,955
|0.04%
|Knox
|2,119
|576
|50,112
|1.15%
|Stark
|167
|16
|5,427
|0.29%
|Bureau
|1,304
|214
|32,993
|0.65%
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.