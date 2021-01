(KWQC) - In the likely event that Days of Our Lives is preempted due to NBC’s special report regarding President Trump being on the verge of 2nd impeachment after Capitol siege, TV6 will re-air Wednesday’s episode.

The episode, if preempted, will be aired at 3 a.m. on Thursday.

You can also watch the episode on NBC’s website at this link.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.