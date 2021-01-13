Advertisement

Waterloo police looking for missing 15-year-old

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 11:01 AM CST
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo Police Department is asking for help locating 15-year-old Tanaya Burt.

Officials said she is a 5′3″ tall Black female who was last seen in Waterloo near 726 Kinglsey at around 1 p.m. on Monday.

She was reportedly last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a tie-dyed sweatshirt, and a gray West High T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact dispatch at 319-291-2515.

