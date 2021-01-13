Advertisement

Westphal appointed as acting U.S. Attorney for Southern District of Iowa

On Friday, January 8, officials announced Richard Westphal was appointed as Acting United...
On Friday, January 8, officials announced Richard Westphal was appointed as Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa.(kwqc, us states attorneys)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Iowa (KWQC) - On Friday, January 8, officials announced Richard Westphal was appointed as Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa.

This follows the news of Marc Krickbaum resigning.

Westphal will serve until November 16, 2021, or until the new presidential administration selects a nominee, if prior to November 16.

Born and raised in Davenport, Westphal graduated from the University of Iowa in 1986 with a bachelor’s in business administration and in 1990 received his law degree from the University of Iowa, College of Law.

You can read more from the state’s release below.

“Westphal was admitted into the State of Iowa bar in June of 1990. He began private practice from 1990-1993 at Reynolds and Kenline in Dubuque, Iowa.

From 1993-1996, Mr. Westphal served as an assistant county attorney in Johnson County and Muscatine County. Mr. Westphal has extensive federal prosecution experience. In April 1996, he was designated as a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney in both the Northern and Southern Districts of Iowa specializing in methamphetamine prosecutions.

From June 1997 to the present, Mr. Westphal has been an Assistant United States Attorney in the Southern District of Iowa. While at the U.S. Attorney’s Office he has been Branch Chief of the Davenport Branch Office (2013), Criminal Chief (June 2018), and First Assistant United States Attorney (January 2021).”

