Whiteside Co. to offer Covid-19 rapid tests every Friday in January

WHITESIDE Co., Illinois (KWQC) - Rapid antigen testing will be available every Friday this month, through a partnership with Whiteside County Community Health Clinic (WCCHC) and Whiteside County Health Department (WCHD), for free while supplies last as an extension of the Know Before You Go campaign.

The drive-thru testing site will be open from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. and you don’t need an appointment to get tested. Antigen tests allow for rapid testing and you should expect to have your results on the same day you were tested.

WCHD does caution that rapid antigen tests do not confirm any negative results and notes will only be provided for those who test positive.

