Advertisement

Whiteside Co. to offer Covid-19 rapid tests every Friday in January

Testing will be free and no appointments are necessary.
Testing will be free and no appointments are necessary.(Whiteside Co., KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESIDE Co., Illinois (KWQC) - Rapid antigen testing will be available every Friday this month, through a partnership with Whiteside County Community Health Clinic (WCCHC) and Whiteside County Health Department (WCHD), for free while supplies last as an extension of the Know Before You Go campaign.

The drive-thru testing site will be open from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. and you don’t need an appointment to get tested. Antigen tests allow for rapid testing and you should expect to have your results on the same day you were tested.

WCHD does caution that rapid antigen tests do not confirm any negative results and notes will only be provided for those who test positive.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police with the Troy Police Department announced 38-year-old Lauren Miller, was last seen on...
Troy Police: Missing Illinois woman found dead
Bill would mandate body cameras, eliminate cash bail, remove qualified immunity.
Illinois House approves Criminal Justice Reform bill, awaits Pritzker signature
Bettendorf Doctors share their experience after receiving 2nd COVID Vaccine shot
Bettendorf Doctors share their experience after receiving 2nd COVID Vaccine shot
The Bettendorf Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning at Riverview...
4 people transported to hospital after Bettendorf house fire
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge

Latest News

Financial help still available for some Illinois residents struggling to pay heating bills
Muscatine Fire Dept. urges caution when using portable heating devices this winter
Illinois coronavirus
Illinois reports 6,600+ new coronavirus cases, more vaccine doses
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa surpasses 300,000 coronavirus cases
The Bettendorf Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning at Riverview...
4 people transported to hospital after Bettendorf house fire