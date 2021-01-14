Advertisement

200 Illinois guard troops will go to DC to aid inauguration

Member of the DC National Guard walk around the U.S. Capitol grounds, Thursday morning, Jan. 7,...
Member of the DC National Guard walk around the U.S. Capitol grounds, Thursday morning, Jan. 7, 2021 in Washington. In the aftermath of the deadly riot at the Capitol last week, questions are being raised about why the District of Columbia National Guard played such a limited role as civilian law enforcement officers were outnumbered and overrun.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker is sending about 200 members of the Illinois National Guard to Washington, D.C., to help with security at next week’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Pritzker announced Tuesday that the guard members would travel to Washington in advance of Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration at the U.S. Capitol, which a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed last week to try to overturn the results of the presidential election.

Pritzker says in a statement that, “In the wake of the recent incident at the Capitol, ensuring a peaceful transfer of power to the Biden administration is of the utmost importance.”

