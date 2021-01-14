Advertisement

ATF recovers live grenade, sold at N.C. thrift store, in South Carolina

By WECT staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have recovered a second grenade sold at a Shallotte thrift store last year in neighboring Horry County, South Carolina.

“Fortunately, the device was recovered intact and did not cause any injuries. This grenade was the primary focus of ATF’s recent search,” authorities stated in a news release.

The grenade was one of likely several purchased from a vendor at the Fancy Flea Antique Mall near Shallotte in June 2020. ATF officials say the WWII-era grenades were believed to be inert at the time of the sales.

RELATED: Va. teen killed by exploding grenade that ATF says may have been purchased at N.C. thrift store.

A spokesperson for the ATF said the investigation into the grenades began following an explosion on Dec. 23 that killed a teenager in Abingdon, Va. Investigators said a grenade purchased at the store caused the blast. Six days later, the ATF issued its first statement asking for the public’s help to locate the grenades.

ATF officials say anyone who purchased a grenade at the business and would like it evaluated, or want additional information, should contact authorities immediately in the interest of public safety.

If you have any information, contact the North Carolina Field Division at 704-716-1800. Information can also be provided to the ATF by calling 1-800-ATF-TIPS (800-283-8477), or by email at ATFTips@atf.gov, or through the ReportIt ® app.

Copyright 2021 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police with the Troy Police Department announced 38-year-old Lauren Miller, was last seen on...
Troy Police: Missing Illinois woman found dead
Bill would mandate body cameras, eliminate cash bail, remove qualified immunity.
Illinois House approves Criminal Justice Reform bill, awaits Pritzker signature
Bettendorf Doctors share their experience after receiving 2nd COVID Vaccine shot
Bettendorf Doctors share their experience after receiving 2nd COVID Vaccine shot
The Bettendorf Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning at Riverview...
4 people transported to hospital after Bettendorf house fire
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., displays the signed article of impeachment against...
Trump impeachment trial could begin on Inauguration Day
Financial help still available for some Illinois residents struggling to pay heating bills
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019 file photo, people walk by the logo of Toyota at a show room in...
Toyota to pay $180M for failing to report emissions defects
Muscatine Fire Dept. urges caution when using portable heating devices this winter
Fast food chain Taco Bell has announced it will bring back potatoes to its menu after removing...
Fans rejoice as Taco Bell says its bringing back potatoes to its menu