Balanced Nutritious Meals

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Hy-Vee dietitian, Katie Schaeffer, comes back on PSL to cover the topic of balanced nutrition and how to map out meals that address dietary needs. If you have a goal of eating better in the new year of 2021, this can served as an informative primer on how to make changes---even minor daily adjustments add up to better results over time!

What does a balanced meal look like? Schaeffer displays the USDA “My Plate” guide. There are five food groups. Each meal should strive to contain at least three of the five food groups: Fruits, Vegetables, Dairy, Grains, & Meat/Protein. We want to get both the macro and the micronutrients for a nutritious and balanced diet. Make sure to get enough healthy fats, too!

Katie also talks about Hy-Vee now offering Virtual Dietitian Services. Meeting with a Hy-Vee registered dietitian is invaluable to setting your New Year’s wellness goals and taking an individualized approach to success. Go to Hy-Vee.com today and click on Health to find your Hy-Vee dietitian and connect with them virtually. There you’ll see the option to schedule a complimentary discovery session with your Hy-Vee dietitian.

USDA Healthy Eating Plate (USDA)

