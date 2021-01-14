Advertisement

Baseball will stay in Clinton and Burlington

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
(KWQC) - Major League Baseball may have left out the Clinton Lumberkings and the Burlington Bees in the restructuring of the Minor League system, but that didn’t mean an end to baseball in both cities.

Lumberkings general manager Ted Turnow and Bees general manager Kim Parker both announced Wednesday afternoon that their team would be joining the Prospect League this summer.

The Prospect League is a collegiate wood bat summer league. All of the players in the league are current college players with eligibility remaining who have not signed with a pro team. The Prospect league has teams in Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

