Coming Soon to TV6: Quad Cities Live

It’s a new show in the PSL timeslot on Fridays!
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 2:08 PM CST
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Morgan Ottier and Jake Eastburn of KWQC-TV6 are PSL guests to talk about the soon-to-be launched new show, Quad Cities Live! The show is scheduled to start on Friday, February 12, 2021.

Quad Cities Live will be an hourlong show that will run on Fridays from 3-4 p.m. Watch the segment to learn more about the mission of the local show. It promises to be the perfect way to get ready for the weekend with Morgan & Jake! And in case you’re wondering, Ottier will continue to be on Quad Cities Today and Eastburn will remain as Executive Producer of PSL.

