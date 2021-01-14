4 people transported to hospital after Bettendorf house fire

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Four people are injured after a house fire in Bettendorf early Thursday morning.

At approximately 5:40 a.m., the Bettendorf Fire Department responded to the house located at 9 Riverview Lane. When firefighters arrived, they noticed the fire was on the main level of the split level home.

The Bettendorf Fire Chief told TV6 crews assisted a young teenage boy who they found outside the home. He had escaped the house on his own. Crews also found three people inside the home and brought them outside for care. All four people have been transported to the hospital for injuries. Their conditions are unknown.

Damage estimates for the home have not been confirmed yet.

The Davenport Fire Department and Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The fire is under investigation.

