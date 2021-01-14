Advertisement

4 people transported to hospital after Bettendorf house fire

Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Four people are injured after a house fire in Bettendorf early Thursday morning.

At approximately 5:40 a.m., the Bettendorf Fire Department responded to the house located at 9 Riverview Lane. When firefighters arrived, they noticed the fire was on the main level of the split level home.

The Bettendorf Fire Chief told TV6 crews assisted a young teenage boy who they found outside the home. He had escaped the house on his own. Crews also found three people inside the home and brought them outside for care. All four people have been transported to the hospital for injuries. Their conditions are unknown.

Damage estimates for the home have not been confirmed yet.

The Davenport Fire Department and Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The fire is under investigation.

Fire on Riverview Lane, Bettendorf

Posted by KWQC TV6 News on Thursday, January 14, 2021
Caption

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police with the Troy Police Department announced 38-year-old Lauren Miller, was last seen on...
Troy Police: Missing Illinois woman found dead
Bill would mandate body cameras, eliminate cash bail, remove qualified immunity.
Illinois House approves Criminal Justice Reform bill, awaits Pritzker signature
Bettendorf Doctors share their experience after receiving 2nd COVID Vaccine shot
Bettendorf Doctors share their experience after receiving 2nd COVID Vaccine shot
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge

Latest News

Financial help still available for some Illinois residents struggling to pay heating bills
Muscatine Fire Dept. urges caution when using portable heating devices this winter
Illinois coronavirus
Illinois reports 6,600+ new coronavirus cases, more vaccine doses
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa surpasses 300,000 coronavirus cases