CRIME STOPPERS: Man displays box cutter, steals cash from Kwik Star

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in identifying a suspect following a robbery at a gas station.

Officials say on January 9, around 2:30 a.m., the Davenport Police Department was called to the Kwik Shop on West 53rd Street for a robbery.

The suspect entered the store while the clerk was in the back room and when the clerk heard the door they went to the counter according to police.

Officials say the suspect then walked behind the counter, displayed a box cutter and said “give me all of the money”.

While the clerk was trying to open the cash register, the suspect was able to press a button on the safe and steal cash according to police. He also stole money from the register.

The suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 50 and 60 and is about 5′6 to 5′10.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

