CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on murder charges in Rock Island

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the 21-year-old is wanted for first-degree murder for the murder of a 16-year-old.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen Darvion Lard?

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the 21-year-old is wanted for first degree murder for the murder of a 16-year-old. This happened on December 15, 2020 in Rock Island.

Police say Lard is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Dylan McAlester.

Lard is considered armed and dangerous according to the police.

A cash-reward of up to $2,000 can be given to those with information that leads to an arrest.

Lard is described as being 5′11 and weighing 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name.

