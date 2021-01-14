Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on probation violation charges

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police need your help finding a wanted suspect.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say they are looking for 38-year-old Florentino Villagomez Jr. He is wanted in Rock Island County on two counts of probation violation charges on original charges of possession of methamphetamine.

Police say he is described as being 5′10 and weighing 215 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

