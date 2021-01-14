Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Suspect wanted following burglary at Tobacco Outlet

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities and the Bettendorf Police Department would like your help in identifying a suspect following a burglary at the Tobacco Outlet.

Police say on the evening of Christmas day, the suspect pictured above, broke into the Tobacco Outlet on State Street.

The suspect appears to be white, taller and with a thin to medium build according to police. Officials say the suspect was wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, brown shoes, a red hooded sweatshirt, mask, gloves and had a grey backpack on.

Police say the suspect took multiple items off the shelves and put them in the backpack.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

