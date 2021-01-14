Advertisement

Harold Bornstein, Trump’s former personal physician, dies at age 73

A gastroenterologist, Bornstein was Trump’s personal physician from 1980 to 2017
A gastroenterologist, Bornstein was Trump’s personal physician from 1980 to 2017(Source: CNN/file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Dr. Harold Bornstein, President Donald Trump’s former personal physician, died Friday at age 73, according to his obituary.

A cause of death was not given. He is survived by his wife and children.

A gastroenterologist, Bornstein was Trump’s personal physician from 1980 to 2017, the New York Times reported, having inherited Trump from his father, Dr. Jacob Bornstein.

During Trump’s first presidential campaign, Bornstein wrote a glowing letter that praised his health, saying “If elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”

The Times reported he later fell out of favor with Trump for disclosing that the president was taking medication for his hair.

Bornstein claimed that Trump’s associates took the president’s medical records in February 2017 in what he describes as a raid, two days after Bornstein made the disclosure about the hair medication.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police with the Troy Police Department announced 38-year-old Lauren Miller, was last seen on...
Troy Police: Missing Illinois woman found dead
Bill would mandate body cameras, eliminate cash bail, remove qualified immunity.
Illinois House approves Criminal Justice Reform bill, awaits Pritzker signature
Bettendorf Doctors share their experience after receiving 2nd COVID Vaccine shot
Bettendorf Doctors share their experience after receiving 2nd COVID Vaccine shot
The Bettendorf Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning at Riverview...
4 people transported to hospital after Bettendorf house fire
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., displays the signed article of impeachment against...
Trump impeachment trial could begin on Inauguration Day
Financial help still available for some Illinois residents struggling to pay heating bills
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019 file photo, people walk by the logo of Toyota at a show room in...
Toyota to pay $180M for failing to report emissions defects
Muscatine Fire Dept. urges caution when using portable heating devices this winter
Fast food chain Taco Bell has announced it will bring back potatoes to its menu after removing...
Fans rejoice as Taco Bell says its bringing back potatoes to its menu