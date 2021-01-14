Hope Creek Care Center receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

EAST MOLINE, IL (KWQC) - Hope Creek Care Center’s staff and residents got their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Wednesday. The East Moline facility says it’s something they have been looking forward to for a long time.

“The momentum has built up with the anticipation of having a vaccine available to us. So now that it is available and we are able to get them, it’s been a real positive thing,” says Trudy Whittington, Administrator at Hope Creek.

Almost 200 people chose to be vaccinated inside the facility by the Rock Island Health Department.

“It’s really important to get long-term care residents and staff vaccinated because there’s been a disproportionate amount of cases and deaths among long-term care facilities so getting long-term care people protected will go a long way toward ending this pandemic,” says Janet Hill with the Rock Island Health Department.

Although not everyone was vaccinated, Hope Creek says the majority chose to get the shot. They say residents are excited to safely visit with family and each other again soon.

“We are taking that one step closer to getting some normalcy back in here,” Whittington says.

