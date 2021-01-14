Hy-Vee offering rapid antibody testing at locations in the area

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Starting January 18th, Hy-Vee locations across the Quad Cities will have rapid antigen Covid-19 testing available.

In an announcement from the company on Thursday, they said they will be providing the tests to over 250 locations across the Midwest, all the way from Kansas to Wisconsin. Rapid antibody tests can provide same-day results and see if you have had Covid-19 in the past and assesses whether someone will have the protein necessary to fight the disease.

Tests will cost $25, and Hy-Vee says you can use any form of payment, including an HSA or FSA account. Testing will involve collecting blood using a finger stick, administered by a professional at the store. Hy-Vee says you must schedule ahead of time which can be done at your location of choice here.

Per the statement, the following stores in our viewing area in Iowa will have this testing available:

Bettendorf Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf, IA

Hy-Vee South, 939 Angular St., Burlington, IA

Hy-Vee on Agency, 3140 Agency St., Burlington, IA

Clinton Hy-Vee, 901 S. Fourth St., Clinton, IA

Columbus Junction Hy-Vee Clinic Pharmacy, 111 E. Walnut St., Columbus Junction, IA

Lantern Park Plaza Hy-Vee, 1914 Eighth St., Coralville, IA

Crosspark Road Hy-Vee, 3285 Crosspark Road, Coralville, IA

Utica Ridge Hy-Vee, 4064 E. 53rd St., Davenport, IA

West Locust Street Hy-Vee, 2351 W. Locust, Davenport, IA

Northgate Mall Hy-Vee, 1823 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA

Locust Street Hy-Vee, 400 S. Locust St., Dubuque, IA

Hy-Vee on Dodge Street, 3500 Dodge St., Dubuque, IA

Asbury Plaza Hy-Vee, 2395 N.W. Arterial, Dubuque, IA

Fairfield Hy-Vee, 1300 W. Burlington Ave., Fairfield, IA

Fort Madison Hy-Vee, 2606 Ave. L., Fort Madison, IA

Mount Pleasant Hy-Vee, 1700 E. Washington St., Mount Pleasant, IA

Muscatine Hy-Vee Mainstreet, 510 E. Sixth St., Muscatine, IA

Muscatine Hy-Vee, 2400 Second Ave., Muscatine, IA

Newton Hy-Vee, 1501 First Ave. E., Newton, IA

Illinois:

East Main Hy-Vee, 2030 E. Main St., Galesburg, IL

Hy-Vee on Henderson, 1975 National Blvd., Galesburg, IL

Milan Hy-Vee, 201 10th Ave. W., Milan, IL

Hy-Vee on Avenue of the Cities, 4218 Ave. of the Cities, Moline, IL

John Deere Road Hy-Vee, 750n 42nd Avenue Drive, Moline, IL

Rock Island Hy-Vee, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island, IL

Twin Oaks Hy-Vee, 2001 Fifth St., Silvis, IL

