Illinois reports 6,600+ new coronavirus cases, more vaccine doses

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,652 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Thursday, including 88 additional deaths.

IDPH has reported a total of 1,052,682 cases in the state since the pandemic began, including 17,928 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 118,036 tests for a total 14,457,620.

As of Wednesday night, 3,511 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 742 patients were in the ICU and 382 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 7–13, 2021 is 6.8%. Health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 7–13, 2021 is 8.0%.

As of Wednesday night, 704,225 doses of vaccine were delivered to providers across the state.

In addition, approximately 268,525 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 972,750.

IDPH is currently reporting a total of 414,296 vaccines administered, including 51,891 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 26,703 doses.

