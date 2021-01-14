Iowa basketball game against Michigan State postponed due to COVID-19

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa men’s basketball game between Michigan State and No. 5 Iowa, scheduled for Thursday is being postponed, as mutually agreed upon out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants. The two institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify rescheduling options.

Michigan State center Mady Sissoko and guard Steven Izzo have tested positive for COVID-19. Michigan State said there was an additional positive test Wednesday.

