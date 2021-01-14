Advertisement

Iowa basketball game against Michigan State postponed due to COVID-19

Michigan State's Aaron Henry, top left, goes up for a shot against Iowa's Ryan Kriener (15)...
Michigan State's Aaron Henry, top left, goes up for a shot against Iowa's Ryan Kriener (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 78-70. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(Al Goldis | AP)
By Joey Donia
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa men’s basketball game between Michigan State and No. 5 Iowa, scheduled for Thursday is being postponed, as mutually agreed upon out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants.  The two institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify rescheduling options.

Michigan State center Mady Sissoko and guard Steven Izzo have tested positive for COVID-19. Michigan State said there was an additional positive test Wednesday.

