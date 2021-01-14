Iowa surpasses 300,000 coronavirus cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,532 new COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Officials have reported a total of 301,442 cases and 4,251 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,410,318 have been tested and 262,225 have recovered in the state.

The health department is reporting the 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate to be 13.6% and the 7-day positivity rate at 9.7%.

Officials also reported 532 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Of those patients, 86 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 85 were in the intensive care unit and 35 were on ventilators.

Check out TV6′s "Tracking the Curve" page for a breakdown of cases in our Iowa and Illinois viewing area.

