Advertisement

Iowa surpasses 300,000 coronavirus cases

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,532 new COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Officials have reported a total of 301,442 cases and 4,251 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,410,318 have been tested and 262,225 have recovered in the state.

The health department is reporting the 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate to be 13.6% and the 7-day positivity rate at 9.7%.

Officials also reported 532 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Of those patients, 86 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 85 were in the intensive care unit and 35 were on ventilators.

Check out TV6′s “Tracking the Curve” page for a breakdown of cases in our Iowa and Illinois viewing area.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police with the Troy Police Department announced 38-year-old Lauren Miller, was last seen on...
Troy Police: Missing Illinois woman found dead
Bill would mandate body cameras, eliminate cash bail, remove qualified immunity.
Illinois House approves Criminal Justice Reform bill, awaits Pritzker signature
Bettendorf Doctors share their experience after receiving 2nd COVID Vaccine shot
Bettendorf Doctors share their experience after receiving 2nd COVID Vaccine shot
The Bettendorf Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning at Riverview...
4 people transported to hospital after Bettendorf house fire
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge

Latest News

Financial help still available for some Illinois residents struggling to pay heating bills
Muscatine Fire Dept. urges caution when using portable heating devices this winter
Illinois coronavirus
Illinois reports 6,600+ new coronavirus cases, more vaccine doses
The Bettendorf Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning at Riverview...
4 people transported to hospital after Bettendorf house fire