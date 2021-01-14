Advertisement

January clouds, fog

How this January compares to previous
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - The new year has started on a gloomier side! For the first week of 2021 there was heavy cloud cover. There was also fog throughout a good portion of the month. Fog forms when there is a deep enough layer of moist air near the ground where humidity reaches 100%. So far in January there have been eight days that had records of fog. In fact, five of those eight days included fog that reduced visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. This is when fog is considered dense. Checking back to 2020, there was a total of eight days that had dense fog for the YEAR! Dense fog was reported twice in the months of January, March and December of 2020 and once in April and October.

As of January 14, 8 of the past 13 days were cloudy.
As of January 14, 8 of the past 13 days were cloudy.(KWQC)

How do the previous months of January compare to this one? Well, they were foggy alright! January 2019 and January 2020 had the presence of fog for 22 out of the 31 days. In terms of cloud cover, from January 2015 to 2020 there were between 19 to 26 days of the month that held either partly cloudy or cloudy skies. That shows it’s not out of the question to see heavier cloud cover through the month of January, although it may not be a favorite.

The month of January in the Quad Cities holds true to having more cloud cover than not!
The month of January in the Quad Cities holds true to having more cloud cover than not!(KWQC)

There will be heavier cloud cover through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bettendorf Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning at Riverview...
Two killed, two others injured in Bettendorf house fire Thursday
Police say a man was killed after he was struck by a train in Muscatine Thursday afternoon.
Police: Man dies after being struck by train in Muscatine
4 people transported to hospital after Bettendorf house fire
Names of Bettendorf house fire victims released
QC COVID-19 Coalition outlines plans for next phase of vaccinations
QC COVID-19 Coalition outlines phase 1B plans
Pritzker: Region 1 moves to Tier 2 COVID-19 mitigations

Latest News

Jumer’s Casino and Hotel has been sitting empty since November and is ready to open again on...
Illinois casinos and fitness centers prepared for Tier 2 mitigations
Friends, family remember house fire victims
Friends, family remember house fire victims
Knox County provides COVID-19 vaccination update
Knox County provides COVID-19 vaccination update, health department preparing for next phase
Knox County provides COVID-19 vaccination update
Knox County provides COVID-19 vaccination update
Bettendorf fire victim
Friends, family remember house fire victims