January clouds, fog

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - The new year has started on a gloomier side! For the first week of 2021 there was heavy cloud cover. There was also fog throughout a good portion of the month. Fog forms when there is a deep enough layer of moist air near the ground where humidity reaches 100%. So far in January there have been eight days that had records of fog. In fact, five of those eight days included fog that reduced visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. This is when fog is considered dense. Checking back to 2020, there was a total of eight days that had dense fog for the YEAR! Dense fog was reported twice in the months of January, March and December of 2020 and once in April and October.

As of January 14, 8 of the past 13 days were cloudy. (KWQC)

How do the previous months of January compare to this one? Well, they were foggy alright! January 2019 and January 2020 had the presence of fog for 22 out of the 31 days. In terms of cloud cover, from January 2015 to 2020 there were between 19 to 26 days of the month that held either partly cloudy or cloudy skies. That shows it’s not out of the question to see heavier cloud cover through the month of January, although it may not be a favorite.

The month of January in the Quad Cities holds true to having more cloud cover than not! (KWQC)

There will be heavier cloud cover through the weekend.

