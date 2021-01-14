Advertisement

Maryland man turns self in, faces charges in Capitol breach

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Maryland man who was fired from his job after wearing his company badge as he stormed the U.S. Capitol during the violent siege by supporters of President Donald Trump has turned himself in.

Nicholas Rodean, of Frederick, was arrested Wednesday in Washington on multiple charges, including entering a restricted building, according to a news release from The Department of Justice.

The Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department told The Baltimore Sun that Rodean turned himself in Wednesday morning. He was released in the afternoon and ordered to stay out of Washington except for court appearances, the newspaper said.

Rodean’s attorney, Charles Burnham, contacted the FBI two days after the violent siege to let them know his client would be surrendering. He told a judge that his client has “special needs,” but did not provide more information.

According to the criminal complaint, Rodean was identified through Facebook posts and media reports that showed the mob storming the Capitol. He was wearing his work badge from Navistar Direct Marketing, who did not identify Rodean when they fired him.

The violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol last week in an attempt to overturn the presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep the president in the White House. At least five people died, including one Capitol Police officer. Dozens of people have been charged.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police with the Troy Police Department announced 38-year-old Lauren Miller, was last seen on...
Troy Police: Missing Illinois woman found dead
Bill would mandate body cameras, eliminate cash bail, remove qualified immunity.
Illinois House approves Criminal Justice Reform bill, awaits Pritzker signature
Bettendorf Doctors share their experience after receiving 2nd COVID Vaccine shot
Bettendorf Doctors share their experience after receiving 2nd COVID Vaccine shot
The Bettendorf Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning at Riverview...
4 people transported to hospital after Bettendorf house fire
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., displays the signed article of impeachment against...
Trump impeachment trial could begin on Inauguration Day
Financial help still available for some Illinois residents struggling to pay heating bills
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019 file photo, people walk by the logo of Toyota at a show room in...
Toyota to pay $180M for failing to report emissions defects
Muscatine Fire Dept. urges caution when using portable heating devices this winter
Fast food chain Taco Bell has announced it will bring back potatoes to its menu after removing...
Fans rejoice as Taco Bell says its bringing back potatoes to its menu