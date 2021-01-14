Officials report total of 45 COVID-19 related deaths in Henry County, Ill.

HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Henry County Health Department has reported a total of 45 COVID-19 related deaths in the county since the pandemic began.

On Thursday, health officials announced the most recent death was of a woman in her 100s, who had tested positive for the virus.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of this latest loss of one of our Henry County residents to this illness. Our hearts go out to the family and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved one and we send our sincerest condolences,” Henry County Health Department Administrator Duane Stevens said in a statement.

Health officials say there have been multiple cases reported in the county and they are working actively to identify and investigate all individuals who were in contact with them.

