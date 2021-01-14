Advertisement

Officials report total of 45 COVID-19 related deaths in Henry County, Ill.

Novel Coronavirus
Novel Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Henry County Health Department has reported a total of 45 COVID-19 related deaths in the county since the pandemic began.

On Thursday, health officials announced the most recent death was of a woman in her 100s, who had tested positive for the virus.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of this latest loss of one of our Henry County residents to this illness. Our hearts go out to the family and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved one and we send our sincerest condolences,” Henry County Health Department Administrator Duane Stevens said in a statement.

Health officials say there have been multiple cases reported in the county and they are working actively to identify and investigate all individuals who were in contact with them.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police with the Troy Police Department announced 38-year-old Lauren Miller, was last seen on...
Troy Police: Missing Illinois woman found dead
Bill would mandate body cameras, eliminate cash bail, remove qualified immunity.
Illinois House approves Criminal Justice Reform bill, awaits Pritzker signature
Bettendorf Doctors share their experience after receiving 2nd COVID Vaccine shot
Bettendorf Doctors share their experience after receiving 2nd COVID Vaccine shot
The Bettendorf Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning at Riverview...
4 people transported to hospital after Bettendorf house fire
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge

Latest News

Financial help still available for some Illinois residents struggling to pay heating bills
Muscatine Fire Dept. urges caution when using portable heating devices this winter
Illinois coronavirus
Illinois reports 6,600+ new coronavirus cases, more vaccine doses
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa surpasses 300,000 coronavirus cases
The Bettendorf Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning at Riverview...
4 people transported to hospital after Bettendorf house fire